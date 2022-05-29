What time AEW Double or Nothing PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday for the first time since March when presenting Double or Nothing live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The preshow will feature a tag team battle as Hook and Danhausen will face Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling.

The main event will be AEW World Championship match between “Hangman” Adam Page and CM Punk and under normal circumstances, that match will most likely begin anywhere from 11-11:15 p.m. ET. However, Tony Khan himself said that should the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics series go to a Game 7 on Sunday, he’d hold off on starting the main event until the conclusion of the basketball game. In that situation, it’s anyone’s guess on when the main event would start.

Here is the card for Double or Nothing:

AEW World Championship - “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Final - Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Final - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs Wardlow

Jericho Appreciation vs. Eddie Kingston, Proud and Powerful, and Blackpool Combat Club (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling