Adam Page vs. CM Punk predictions: Questions for Double or Nothing main event

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday will Double or Nothing airing live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET.

The main event of the show will be the AEW World Championship encounter between “Hangman” Adam Page and CM Punk. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the eight questions about the match you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below. You can also make your picks in a $10,000 free-to-play pool covering the entire PPV.

Which move will be used first?

GTS or Buckshot Lariat

The buckshot lariat is a more quick, impact finisher while the GTS is more of a climatic finisher. If one were to come first in this match, it’d be the buckshot lariat.

Will either wrestler go over the barricade?

Yes or No

How long will the match go?

Over 21.5 minutes or Under 21.5 minutes

The main events of the last three AEW PPV's have landed in the sweet spot of 21-25 minutes. With so many matches on the show, we’ll say that they buck tradition and go just under 21:30 in this one.

Who will bleed first?

Hangman Adam Page

CM Punk

Neither bleeds

Will there be outside interference?

Yes or No

First pinfall attempt?

Hangman Adam Page or CM Punk

There has been a noticeable agitation and aggressiveness within Page since this program began. You’re going to see that play out throughout the match as he’ll be more desperate to win. That means he’ll try to get a quick pinfall in early.

Who will be the first wrestler to jump off the top rope?

Hangman Adam Page

CM Punk

Neither jumps off the top rope

Will either wrestler use a “casino” themes object as a weapon?

Yes or No