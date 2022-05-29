Double or Nothing predictions: Questions for May pay-per-view

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday will Double or Nothing airing live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be an 11-match card highlighted by the main event showdown between “Hangman Adam Page” and CM Punk. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the seven questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below. You can also make your picks for a $25,000 free-to-play pool specifically for the Page-Punk main event.

How many titles will change hands?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

The only title we’ll say changes hands tonight are the tag belts as its just about time for Jurassic Express to drop them. Neither Thunder Rosa or Jade Cargill are in danger of losing their titles and it seems like the Hangman Adam Page-CM Punk feud will extend past this ppv. Take the under.

Who (if anyone) will bleed during the ppv?

Thunder Rosa

Serena Deeb

MJF

Wardlow

CM Punk

Hangman Adam Page

None of the above

Non-listed wrestler bleeds

No wrestler bleeds

Any of competitors both on and off this list could end up bleeding during their respective matches but MJF is an easy choice here. He’s due to receive his comeuppance at the hands of Wardlow and it’ll be taken to the levels where he’ll bleed.

Will there be any surprise attacks after the bell, from someone other than their opponent?

Yes

No

Will any match have the action spill out backstage?

Yes

No

The Anarchy in the Arena match will definitely go all over the arena and into the backstage area.

How many matches will end in a DQ?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

How many tables will be broken during the PPV?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Will any wrestler turn on their team?

Yes

No