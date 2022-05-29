Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, May 29

We have a full 15-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on DAY, DATE.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET

3B Rafael Devers ($6,100)

2B Trevor Story ($5,700)

OF J.D. Martinez ($5,400)

OF Kiké Hernández ($3,700)

The Red Sox will wrap up its four-game AL East series against the Orioles this afternoon and their batters will have an opportunity to do some damage against Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann. The lefty has given up nine earned runs over his last two starts.

You always have to start a Boston stack with Devers, who is batting .347 for the season and putting up 9.9 fantasy points per game. Those are the same fantasy numbers for Martinez, who leads the majors in batting at .376. Story is a boom or bust player in fantasy but after putting up modest numbers in his last two outings, he’s due for another impactful performance. Finally, Hernández went 2-5 with a double in the backhalf of yesterday’s doubleheader and can definitely carry that over into today’s contest.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET

OF Mookie Betts ($5,900)

SS Trea Turner ($5,800)

OF Cody Bellinger ($4,400)

1B Edwin Ríos ($3,600)

The Dodgers have hammered the Diamondbacks all week and will go for the four-game sweep of their NL West rival this afternoon.

Betts is ripping it at the plate and his leadoff home run last night was his sixth long ball in the span of a week. Averaging 11.7 fantasy points per game, he should be a lock at the top of your lineup with or without a stack. The same could be said for Turner, who has produced double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five outings. Bellinger has a career .333 batting average against Arizona starter Zach Davies and presents as a good value play this afternoon. The same goes for Ríos, who has produced five hits, three runs, and three RBI in this series.

Astros vs. Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

2B José Altuve ($5,200)

3B Alex Bregman ($4,700)

SS Jeremy Peña ($4,200)

OF Michael Brantley ($4,100)

The Astros will wrap up its weekend road series against the Mariners this afternoon and familiarity with Seattle starter Marco Gonzales may play into their favor.

Both Altuve and Bregman have over a .300 batting average in 30+ plate appearances against Gonzales while Brantley has a .444 average in 27 career at bats. All of them would be regular lineup candidates and that gives them a definitive boost for this afternoon. As for Peña, he’s averaging 7.7 fantasy points per game and is going off 4-12 this series. At $4,200, he’s a good value add.