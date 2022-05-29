Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, May 29

We’re have an action packed Saturday in the MLB today as 15 games are set to take place across the league. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, May 29

Rockies moneyline vs. Nationals (+105)

The Rockies will wrap up its four-game road series at the Nationals this afternoon and they’ll place Kyle Freeland on the mound against Washington starter Josiah Gray. Both pitchers have given up their fair share of runs this season so this could be a relatively high scoring affair. We’ll predict that the Rockies will end their two-game skid in the nation’s capital and come away victorious here.

Blue Jays-Angels over 8.5 runs (+100)

The Blue Jays and Angels are set to conclude their four-game series in Anaheim this afternoon. Two of the last three games between these combatants have gone over eight run and with the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Trout mashing, betting the over here is an easy proposition.

Astros -1.5 vs. Mariners (+110)

The Astros will conclude their weekend road series against the Mariners today and familiarity may play into their favor. Seattle is placing Marco Gonzales on the mound as its starter and Houston batters like Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, and Alex Bregman each own a career batting average of over .300 against the M’s lefty. The Astros may get the jump offensively early in this ballgame and establish enough cushion to cover.

Dodgers to win by three runs vs. Diamondbacks (+850)

The Dodgers have mashed the Diamonbacks throughout the weekend and will go for the four-game sweep at Chase Field today. Los Angeles is leading the majors in winning margin and have been really good at putting its opponents into a deep hole. However, the D-Backs have put up a fight and have pulled within two runs of the Dodgers in the last two games. We’ll get really bold with this prop and predict that L.A. won’t necessarily run Arizona off the field, but will win by exactly three runs today.

