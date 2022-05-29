MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, May 29

There are 15 games on the docket for Sunday’s MLB schedule today as we bring the month of May to a close during Memorial Day weekend. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, TB vs. NYY ($10,500) — McClanahan has been lights out as the Rays’ ace this season and has emerged as a Cy Young candidate. In his last three outings, he has given up just 11 hits and one earned run while striking out 27 batters in that span. Averaging 25.5 fantasy points per game, lock McClanahan in as your ace for today.

Mackenzie Gore, SD vs. PIT ($9.800) — It has been difficult for opposing batters to get to Gore this season. He has given up just six earned runs through his last five starts and has averaged 18 fantasy points per game overall this year. He should produce a quality start against the Pirates today, so consider him as your top pitcher.

Top Hitters

Rafael Devers, BOS vs. BAL ($6,100) — Batting .347, Devers has been a consistent force for DFS users and regularly produces double-digit fantasy points. He put this on display by going 4-5 in the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader. Definitely consider placing him at the top of your lineup for today’s slate.

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. MIL ($5,200) — Goldschmidt is putting up 10.9 fantasy points per game and put that on full display in yesterday’s 8-3 victory over the Brewers. He went 3-4 with a home run and four RBI to net users 26 fantasy points. Expect him to carry over some of that momentum into today’s contest.

Value Pitcher

Triston McKenzie, CLE vs. DET ($7,600) — McKenzie enters today’s game against the Tigers coming off back-to-back quality starts. Against the Astros last Monday, he went seven innings and yielded just three hits and one earned run to pick up the win. He’ll be a solid value option against the lowly Tigers this afternoon.

Value Hitter

Bo Bichette, TOR vs. LAA ($4,600) — Bichette went 2-5 and scored a run in last night’s 6-5 victory over the Angels, producing 10 fantasy points. That was his second 10+ point performance of the series and you can bank on him producing similar numbers this afternoon.