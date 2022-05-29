Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 29

There are 15 games on the menu for the MLB on Saturday and we’ll dive into some of the best player props that could earn you big money. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 29

Shane McClanahan over 1.5 walks (+115)

McClanahan has been lights out as the ace of the Rays rotation this season and has yielded just 12 walks in 10 starts this season. While he could have another great performance against the Yankees this afternoon, there will be points where the Bronx Bombers will be patient at the plate and reach base via walks. We’ll predict he’ll walk at least two New York batters today.

Ketel Marte over 1.5 hits (+160)

Marte has a nice hitting streak going for himself and will have a chance to get on base against the Dodgers once again this afternoon. He will be matched up against Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson, whom he has a .385 career batting average against. Expect Marte to get a multi-hit outing in this series finale at Chase Field.

Julio Rodríguez over 0.5 stolen bases (+400)

Rodríguez enters today’s game against the Astros as the league leader in stolen bases with 14. He’s taken two bags in the last three games and we’ll predict he’ll steal another one this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.