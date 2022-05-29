What is the Owen Hart Tournament?

AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view will come live from Las Vegas on Sunday and one of the marquee attractions for the show will be the final round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for both the men’s and women’s brackets.

Last September, the company announced its partnership with the family of the late wrestling legend to establish the “Owen Cup” tournament in efforts to honor his legacy and bring attention to the non-profit foundation. It was significant for AEW to be able to establish a direct relationship with Owen’s widow Dr. Martha Hart, considering that she has been steadfast in her refusal to allow the WWE to potentially profit off the likeness of her late husband.

Beginning last month, both the men’s and women’s tournament began with 14 competitors in each bracket and went through three rounds over the next several weeks of AEW televisions until finalists were determined for Double or Nothing. On the men’s side, Adam Cole will battle Samoa Joe in the championship round. On the women’s side, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will go one-on-one with Ruby Soho.

The winners will receive the Owen Cup trophy as well as a pink and black title belt.