When was the last time CM Punk won a world title?

CM Punk has an opportunity to do something he hasn’t done in more than nine years this Sunday at AEW’s Double or Nothing: win a world title belt.

The AEW World Championship will be on the line when Punk clashes with “Hangman” Adam Page in the show’s main event. A win would give Punk his first world championship since January 2013. He last held gold heading into WWE’s Royal Rumble that year and lost it in a match with The Rock.

That loss snapped Punk’s 434-day reign as holder of the WWE Championship, the sixth-longest in belt’s history. That streak started with his victory over Alberto Del Rio at Survivor Series in November 2011.

During his career, Punk has been a three-time WWE Heavyweight Champion, a two-time WWE Champion, a WWE Tag Team Champion, a WWE Intercontinental Champion, an ECW Heavyweight Champion and a Ring of Honor World Champion. This will be Punk’s first crack at capturing the AEW World Championship.

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place from T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.