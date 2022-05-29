Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line tonight as Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami.

With their backs against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6, the Heat managed to snap out of a mid-series funk to come away with a 111-106 road win on Friday. Miami was buoyed by an all-time performance from Jimmy Butler, who put up 47 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to keep his team’s season alive for at least one more game. Kyle Lowry struggled at points but still produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

Boston didn’t make things easy for Miami in this close contest and briefly held the lead late in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum put up 30 points and nine boards but the unexpected hero for the Celtics was Derrick White, who dropped 22 points and five assists.

Boston enters the game as a slight 2.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 196.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2.5

Homecourt advantage hasn’t played much of a factor in this unpredictable series as the road team has captured four games heading into tonight. The Heat gained a new lease on life when capturing the win at TD Garden on Friday but are still dealing with a barrage of injuries to key players like Tyler Herro. The Celtics most likely won’t shoot 33 percent from the field like they did in Game 6 and will have the juice to rip Miami’s hearts out and book their reservation with the Warriors in the Finals.

Over/Under: Over 196

This series has resembled a playoff series from the late ‘90’s at certain points but only two games have failed to crack the 200-point threshold. Both teams should have enough firepower to cross over 196 with ease.

