Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat square off in Game 7 Sunday with a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals on the line. The Celtics have not lost back-to-back games in this postseason, while the Heat are 7-2 at home in these playoffs. Luckily for Boston, both losses have come in this series.

Here’s some of the best game props to check out for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler 25+ points each (boosted to +150)

This is one boost everyone should take advantage of. Tatum is averaging 24.8 points per game this series, with his 10-point showing dragging this number down significantly. He’s gone over 25 points four out of six games. Butler is coming off a playoff career-high 47 points and has gone over this mark in three out of six games, although he was likely struggling with knee issues during that poor stretch.

Kyle Lowry more points than Marcus Smart (+120)

If the Heat are going to win this game, Lowry has to be impactful offensively. He’s failed to match Smart in this series outside of Game 6. Look for Miami’s veteran point guard to once again be aggressive offensively, which should help him outscore Smart in this game. Boston’s guard usually bounces back after poor outings, but Lowry appears to have found his rhythm at the right time.

