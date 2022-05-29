How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s Game 7 matchup in the Eastern conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored a career playoff-high 47 points for the Heat in a 111-103 win in Game 6 to force a return trip to Miami for Game 7. Butler was 16-of-29 from the floor and also had nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals despite playing with injured knee that has limited him for much of the series.

Boston is a 2.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -140 moneyline favorite. The Heat are +120 on the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Heat

Date: Sunday, May 29

Start time: 8:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boston got 30 points and nine rebounds from Jayson Tatum in Game 6 and Jaylen Brown added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was also called for a charge on Victor Oladipo late in the fourth period which ultimately sealed the deal for Miami. The Celtics are 1-0 in Game 7s during the postseason, earning a 109-81 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round. They have yet to lose back-to-back games in these playoffs.

Miami outscored Boston 17-6 in the final 4:42 of the game after the Celtics took a 97-94 lead. Tyler Herro (groin strain) did not play in Game 6 but could be in for Game 7. Kyle Lowry was 4-of-9 on 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and 10 assists, a massive jump in production. The Heat have only lost two games at home this postseason, both coming in this series.