Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7

We’ve got another Game 7 in the 2022 NBA playoffs, with the Boston Celtics meeting the Miami Heat Sunday evening with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The Celtics missed an opportunity to close out the series in Boston in Game 6 and now will look to continue their perfect mark after losses this postseason. Miami has only one once at home in this series after entering the matchup undefeated in South Beach.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for tonight’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Lowry over 11.5 points (-115)

Jimmy Butler will get all the praise after going for 47 points in Game 6, but Lowry was much more effective in this contest. That helped the Heat offensively overall and the veteran point guard is smart enough to continue being aggressive in Game 7. Lowry has struggled this postseason scoring the ball, but Game 6 was the wake-up call he needed to get going.

Jaylen Brown over 6.5 rebounds (+100)

Brown has gone under this line in the last two games, which is surprising considering he went over this line in the five games prior. The forward has been crashing the glass effectively and at plus money, this is a nice value prop. Look for Brown to have a big impact rebounding the ball in Game 7.

Max Strus under 2.5 3-pointers (-125)

Even though Strus’ rise has been a nice story in the league, the sharpshooter has been way off in this series. After shooting 41.0 percent from deep during the regular season, Strus has connected on just 29.3 percent of his attempts in the conference finals. He’s going to get shot volume but this is a high enough line to take the under.

