NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7

It’s Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Both teams have shown some fight in this series, although it has usually come with the other folding in the same contest. The stars have been on point, making value plays tough to find for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grant Williams, Celtics, $4,800

We’ve seen Williams deliver a massive Game 7 performance already in these playoffs, going for 41.5 fantasy points in the win over the Bucks. He’s been fairly quiet in this series from a production standpoint, but his shooting ability gives him tremendous upside and makes him the best value add on the board.

Gabe Vincent, Heat, $4,200

After topping 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games, Vincent was unable to get going in Game 6. With Kyle Lowry likely to continue being aggressive, it’s hard to see Vincent getting significant opportunities in this game. The guard will still be a key rotation player for Miami, especially if Tyler Herro remains out.

Duncan Robinson, Heat, $2,400

Robinson could be in for a big game, especially if Max Strus continues to struggle from behind the arc. The Heat could use Robinson’s shooting and if Herro remains out, Erik Spoelstra might have no choice but to give the guard 15-20 minutes. That’s enough for Robinson to deliver tremendous production at this price point.