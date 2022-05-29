Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 NBA Showdown

For the third time in these 2022 NBA playoffs, there will be a Game 7. This time, it’ll be between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals on the line. The Heat are coming off an impressive win in Game 6 on the road, but the Celtics have yet to lose back-to-back contests this postseason.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jimmy Butler ($16,200) - After a 47-point showing in Game 6 leading to 81.8 DKFP, it feels like Butler has overcome the aftereffects of his knee injury. Even though you cannot bank on him going for 40+ points again, Butler should have another strong performance in Game 7. Back him as a captain with no hesitation.

Jayson Tatum ($16,500) - Outside of a down showing in Game 3, Tatum has been the most productive Celtics player in the series. He’s topped 50 DKFP in three straight contests and should be solid once again in Game 7 tonight.

FLEX Plays

Jaylen Brown ($9,800) - Brown is putting in consistent performances, racking up good numbers in all the relevant statistical categories. He’s not matched his 40-point outing from Game 3, but has topped 20 points in five out of six games. He’s a bit pricey here, but there’s no better flex play.

Kyle Lowry ($7,000) - The Heat know they need Lowry to be aggressive again. After going for 18 and 10 in Game 6, Lowry will once again look to attack offensively. The point guard is a champion and playoff veteran, so he knows how to handle the pressure of these games. Look for him to have another good effort in Game 7.

Grant Williams ($4,800) - Williams broke out in Game 7 against the Bucks, so he’s worth backing in another pressure situation. The young forward tends to make minor plays here and there for a solid fantasy floor, but his three-point shooting gives him great upside at a bargain price point.

Fades

Tyler Herro ($5,800) - Herro hasn’t played since suffering a groin injury in Game 3, so there’s some risk involved here to begin with. Even if he does return, there’s no guarantee he’ll be playing at 100 percent. Fade the Sixth Man of the Year in Game 7, even if the price point is intriguing.

Max Strus ($6,000) - Strus has been wildly inconsistent from behind the arc this series, shooting 29.3 percent. He provides little value outside of the three-point shot, so it’s hard to count on him for production.

Derrick White ($6,200) - White has played some great games this series, largely in relief of Marcus Smart. However, he’s not a lock to get heavy minutes like the other stars and should be left out of lineups in Game 7.

The Outcome

This series has featured four blowouts and two close games. It’s hard to see the Heat getting smoked on their home floor in Game 7, but the Celtics have not lost back-to-back games this postseason. It’s hard to bet against that form, even with Boston playing on the road.

Final score: Celtics 110, Heat 106