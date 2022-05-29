How the public is betting Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals Sunday evening with a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals on the line. The Heat are coming off a big win on the road in Game 6, but the Celtics have not lost back-to-back games this postseason. Here’s how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Celtics enter as favorites, likely due to their impressive mark after losses in these playoffs, and the public is leaning that way. 70 percent of all bets are on Boston, accounting for 78 percent of the money coming in on this category. There’s some value here in taking Miami, especially as a home underdog.

Even with some low-scoring games in the middle of this series, the public is hammering the over on this total. 195.5 seems a bit low, especially after Game 6 went well over this mark. 85 percent of all bets are on the over, accounting for 80 percent of the money coming in.

As is the case a Game 7 at this stage of the season, fans and bettors are usually split down the middle. The Celtics are getting a slight edge in overall bets with 51 percent of all tickets on Boston, but the Heat are getting a bit more of the overall handle as +130 home underdogs. It’s a bit odd to see this given how bettors are approaching picks against the spread, but there’s more value with Miami here so that could be why bettors are taking the Heat here instead of against the spread.

