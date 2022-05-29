Pick on the Total for Yankees-Rays on Sunday

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will finish off their series in Tampa Bay on Sunday with both offenses looking to wake up after the two teams combined for six runs on Friday and Saturday.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays (-140, 6.5)

The Yankees send Luis Severino to the mound, having allowed at least three runs in three of his last five starts, allowing opponents to hit .250 off of him in his three road starts this season.

Behind Severino the Yankees bullpen is fifth in the league in ERA, but will be without Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loaisiga due to injury.

The Rays counter with Shane McClanahan, who has a 2.06 ERA and leads the American League in strikeouts with 74, but none of those starts have come against the Yankees.

In three starts against the Yankees in 2021, McClanahan had a 5.84 ERA, his worst ERA against any American League team.

The Yankees lead the league in home runs and are generating 4.9 runs per game on the road and will get the bats going on Sunday.

The Play: Yankees vs Rays Over 6.5

