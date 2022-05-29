Will MJF wrestle at Double or Nothing?

AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view is set to kick off live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET tonight and the biggest controversy heading into the show is the escalating situation between MJF and the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported late Saturday night that a flight out of Las Vegas had been booked for MJF, casting doubt on whether he’d appear at the PPV for his match against Wardlow. This stemmed from the 26-year-old rising star reportedly no showing an AEW fan meet-and-greet earlier that afternoon, causing anger among AEW brass. Sapp later reported early Sunday morning that the superstar didn’t get on the plane.

MJF, short for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, has been very vocal in recent months about his contract with AEW expiring and has openly talked about leveraging AEW and WWE against each other for his services. The relationship between him and AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly frayed over the last several weeks, and this appears to be the first major public rift between the two parties.

We’ll see how this situation plays out over the course of the day and if cooler heads prevail enough for MJF to perform at the show.