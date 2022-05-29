NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for May 29th

Six of the eight spots in the 2022 Women’s College World Series have been filled, and the last two participants in Oklahoma City will be determined on Sunday, May 29th.

Five of the eight super regionals were sweeps, with only Texas needing a Game 3 so far in knocking off future intraconference SEC foe Arkansas 3-0 yesterday. The last two spots are up for grabs on Sunday, as both games will be winner-take-all to reach Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC as part of the double elimination field determining the NCAA softball national champion for 2022.

NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for Saturday, May 28th

Game 3: Northwestern vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Game 3: Florida vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma State (swept Clemson 2-0)

Oklahoma (Swept Central Florida 2-0)

Arizona (Swept Mississippi State 2-0)

Texas (Defeated Arkansas 2-1)

Oregon State (Defeated Stanford 2-0)

UCLA (Defeated Duke 2-0)