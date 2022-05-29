Sadio Mane looking to leave Liverpool, move to Bayern Munich on the table

Liverpool lost out on the Premier League and Champions League crowns this season, and now they’re set to lose one of their top strikers. Fabrizio Romano is reporting Sadio Mane is set to leave the club, as he is looking for a new experience. Mane has been a big part of Liverpool’s rise to prominence of late, scoring 90 league goals with the club since 2016-17. He has won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool over his tenure with the club.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Bayern Munich are strong contenders for Mane, which makes sense given the likelihood of Robert Lewandowski departing the German club. Bayern tends to reload well, and Mane would be a good fit leading that attack.

This Liverpool season started with plenty of promise and nearly concluded with a quadruple, but the Reds had to settle for a FA Cup-EFL Cup double after losing out on the EPL and UCL crowns in the span of a week.