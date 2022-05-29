 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sadio Mane looking to leave Liverpool, move to Bayern Munich on the table

The star forward is looking for a new experience.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22
Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool lost out on the Premier League and Champions League crowns this season, and now they’re set to lose one of their top strikers. Fabrizio Romano is reporting Sadio Mane is set to leave the club, as he is looking for a new experience. Mane has been a big part of Liverpool’s rise to prominence of late, scoring 90 league goals with the club since 2016-17. He has won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool over his tenure with the club.

Bayern Munich are strong contenders for Mane, which makes sense given the likelihood of Robert Lewandowski departing the German club. Bayern tends to reload well, and Mane would be a good fit leading that attack.

This Liverpool season started with plenty of promise and nearly concluded with a quadruple, but the Reds had to settle for a FA Cup-EFL Cup double after losing out on the EPL and UCL crowns in the span of a week.

