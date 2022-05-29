French Open 2022: Women’s fourth round schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The round of 16 for the 2022 French Open will wrap up on Monday with four matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on both the Tennis Channel and Peacock, and will continue on through the morning.

The morning will be highlighted by tournament favorite and top ranked Iga Świątek in action as she tries to punch her ticket to the quarterfinals when facing Qinwen Zheng.

Monday, May 30 schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 28 Camila Giorgi

6:00 a.m. ET

No. 22 Madison Keys vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova

8:15 a.m. ET

No. 11 Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu

9:30 a.m. ET

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. Qinwen Zheng

Odds

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for these fourth round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.