French Open 2022: Men’s fourth round schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The fourth round of the 2022 French Open continues on Monday, May 30th. There will be plenty of singles action for the men’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Monday fourth round schedule

6:30 a.m. ET

Casper Rudd vs. Hubert Hurkacz

7:30 a.m. ET

Holger Rune vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

10:00 a.m. ET

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner

2:45 p.m. ET

Marin Cilic vs. Daniil Medvedev

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.

Rudd is the favorite with -170 odds over Hurkacz who is installed at +140. Tsitsipas has -475 odds to win and is the largest favorite of the day’s games. Rublev is the narrow favorite with -130 odds over Sinner. Medvedev is the -320 odds favorite over Cilic to advance to the quarterfinals.