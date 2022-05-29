When is the next AEW pay-per-view?

AEW is hosting its Double or Nothing show from Las Vegas on Sunday evening. We’ll see plenty of storyline advancement, but before then, let’s take a look at the company’s schedule and the next planned pay-per-view.

AEW’s next pay-per-view will be Forbidden Door, coming live from the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The event is unique as it will be a joint ppv with New Japan Pro Wrestling and feature matches between the superstars of both promotions.

The show was officially announced by Adam Cole during the April 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. While no matches have been formally announced as of this writing, we’ve gotten teases for the possibilities of who could be on the card as both companies have promoted the event. AEW President Tony Khan has been very open about opening the “forbidden door” to work with other promotions and this show is the biggest manifestation of that vision to date.

We should start getting further build towards the show this week.