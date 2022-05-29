AEW Double or Nothing 2022: Live updates, results from May PPV

AEW returns to Las Vegas this evening with its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view coming live from T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET. You can buy the show on Bleacher Report for $50.
13 matches are scheduled for the card, headlined by the main event showdown between AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and CM Punk. We’ll also get the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for both the men’s and women’s brackets. One of the bigger points of intrigue will be if the MJF vs. Wardlow match goes on as scheduled, coming off the heels of the controversy surrounding the former no-showing a fan meet and greet yesterday.
There’s a pair of free-to-play pools you can take part in tonight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. There’s a $10,000 pool regarding the entire show and a $25,000 pool specific to the main event.
Here’s the full card for AEW Double or Nothing. We’ll be providing live updates as the show goes on: