AEW Double or Nothing 2022: Live updates, results from May PPV

AEW returns to Las Vegas this evening with its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view coming live from T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET. You can buy the show on Bleacher Report for $50.

13 matches are scheduled for the card, headlined by the main event showdown between AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and CM Punk. We’ll also get the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for both the men’s and women’s brackets. One of the bigger points of intrigue will be if the MJF vs. Wardlow match goes on as scheduled, coming off the heels of the controversy surrounding the former no-showing a fan meet and greet yesterday.

There’s a pair of free-to-play pools you can take part in tonight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. There’s a $10,000 pool regarding the entire show and a $25,000 pool specific to the main event.

Here’s the full card for AEW Double or Nothing. We’ll be providing live updates as the show goes on:

AEW World Championship - “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Final - Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Final - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs Wardlow

Jericho Appreciation vs. Eddie Kingston, Proud and Powerful, and Blackpool Combat Club (Anarchy in the Arena match)

American Top Team vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti

Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling