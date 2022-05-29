Real Madrid transfer rumors: Luka Modric, Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr. to stay; Marcelo will leave in summer

Real Madrid will be getting Luka Modric back for next season as expected while also looking to extend the contract of Vinicius Jr., who scored the lone goal in the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool. There will be at least one departure from Real Madrid for sure, with Marcelo confirming he’s heading elsewhere.

There’s also the question of Eden Hazard, who has been disappointing at Real Madrid due to poor form and injuries. Hazard has said he’s set to have a breakout season next year at the club, but we’ll see if that happens.

Although Real Madrid was unsuccessful in its pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, the club is looking to add Aurélien Tchouaméni from AS Monaco. The Ligue 1 club is reportedly demanding a fee north of €80 million, so it’s clear the La Liga and Champions League winners have some serious cash to throw around after retaining their current stars.