White Sox place SS Tim Anderson on injured reserve with groin strain

The injuries keep coming for the Chicago White Sox, who have struggled to have continuity in what was supposed to be a promising season for the team. The White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on injured reserve with a groin strain, sending the team’s most consistent hitter out of the lineup.

Tony La Russa said Tim Anderson is headed to the IL. Severity of his groin strain and length of his absence will be determined by MRI/further evaluation — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 29, 2022

Anderson joins a long list of White Sox players who have missed time at some point in this young season. Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Eloy Jimenez have all had issues, with Jimenez still on the mend and Robert on the COVID injured list. It’ll be hard to replace Anderson’s production in the lineup. He’s hitting .356 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 41 games. Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick are in line for more at-bats with Anderson out.

The White Sox are .500 at 23-23, five games behind the Twins in the AL Central. Chicago is still expected to contend at some point, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the team at +2000 to win the World Series.