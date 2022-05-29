 clock menu more-arrow no yes

White Sox place SS Tim Anderson on injured reserve with groin strain

We take a look at the latest injury updates for White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox is helped off the field by medical staff after an apparent injury in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The injuries keep coming for the Chicago White Sox, who have struggled to have continuity in what was supposed to be a promising season for the team. The White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on injured reserve with a groin strain, sending the team’s most consistent hitter out of the lineup.

Anderson joins a long list of White Sox players who have missed time at some point in this young season. Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Eloy Jimenez have all had issues, with Jimenez still on the mend and Robert on the COVID injured list. It’ll be hard to replace Anderson’s production in the lineup. He’s hitting .356 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 41 games. Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick are in line for more at-bats with Anderson out.

The White Sox are .500 at 23-23, five games behind the Twins in the AL Central. Chicago is still expected to contend at some point, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the team at +2000 to win the World Series.

