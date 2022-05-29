Celtics advance to 2022 NBA Finals with 4-3 series win over Heat

The Boston Celtics pulled off a road victory in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals to defeat the Miami Heat 4-3 and advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. This result goes against the percentages, as the home team wins Game 7 of a series about 77 percent of the time. The Celtics will now meet the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, with Game 1 taking place in San Francisco Thursday.

The Celtics only won one home game in this series, winning Games 2, 5 and 7 away from TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown proved too be too much for the Heat, who got contributions from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo but didn’t have enough from the supporting cast to get the job done.

Boston maintains a perfect playoff record after losses this postseason. The Celtics have not lost back-to-back games in the playoffs, while the Warriors have yet to lose a home game this postseason. It’ll be interesting to see which trend breaks first in the Finals.