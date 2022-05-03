 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking results from Wild vs. Blues series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We’re recapping each game in the first round between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) stops the wrap around attempt of St. Louis Blues center Dakota Joshua (54) during a game between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on April 16, 2022, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis MO. Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild edged the Blues for the No. 2 seed and home ice advantage in the opening round by four points in the regular season. The Blues are only a few seasons removed from winning their first Stanley Cup back in 2019. The Wild have never been to/or won the Stanley Cup and are looking to do so led by phenom Kirill Kaprizov.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results for each game with a short recap.

Blues lead series 1-0 over Wild

Game 1:Blues 4, Wild 0

Recap — The Blues shutout the Wild in Game 1 on Monday night thanks to 37 saves from Ville Husso. St. Louis opted to start Husso over Cup hero Jordan Binnington and it paid off. Forward David Perron had a hat trick and an assist while D Torey Krug had three assists for the Blues, who have already stolen home ice advantage and appear in control of the series early on.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota ESPN, SN360, TVA
Game 3: Friday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. St. Louis TNT, SN360, TVA
Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 4:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. St. Louis TBS, SN360, TVA
* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD St. Louis vs. Minnesota TBD
* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Minnesota vs. St. Louis TBD
* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD St. Louis vs. Minnesota TBD

