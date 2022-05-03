Tracking results from Oilers vs. Kings series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series began on Monday with Game 1. The Oilers enter as a slight No. 2 seed over the No. 3 seeded Kings. The Kings went on a nice run to end the season in order to overtake the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks to claim the 3-seed in the West out of the Pacific Division.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the results from the first-round series.

Kings lead series 1-0 over Oilers

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3

Recap — In a back-and-forth contest, the Kings were able to come away with a big road win in Game 1 on Monday night. Los Angeles had leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before the Oilers were able to come back in a few instances. Connor McDavid, while on the losing end, had one of the most insane goals anyone has ever seen at the end of the first period to make it 2-1. Phillip Danault would go on to score the game-winning goal in the third period to give L.A. the victory.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVA Game 3: Friday, May 6, 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, SN, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Edmonton at Los Angeles TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

*if necessary