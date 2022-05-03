Tracking results from Capitals vs. Panthers series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers meet in the first round with the latter holding the best record in the NHL entering the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Capitals will be looking to win another Stanley Cup after capturing one in 2018. Here’s a look at how the series is playing out.

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers results

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2

Florida was in control for most of the game, holding a 2-1 lead heading into the final period. Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie managed to strike for the Capitals in a span of three minutes, flipping the entire contest on its head. Washington added another late goal to ice the contest and take a 1-0 lead.

Thursday, May 5: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m., TBS, SN360, TVA Sports

Saturday, May 7: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Monday, May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS, SN1, TVA Sports

* Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida TBD

* Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington TBD

* Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida TBD