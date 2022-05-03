 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking results from Penguins vs. Rangers series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We’re recapping each game in the first round between the Pens and Rangers in the 2022 NHL playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Alexis Lafrenière, K’Andre Miller, and Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers look on during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are squaring off in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs in a matchup of traditional East powerhouse franchises. Here’s a look at how the series is playing out.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers results

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 3OT

The Rangers jumped out to the early lead in this game but Jake Guentzel scored two goals as part of a three-goal second period for the Penguins to send things to the final frame tied up 3-3. The Rangers had a goal taken off the board upon further review in the third period, and the teams eventually went to overtime. It took a second and third overtime, but the Penguins eventually got the game-winning goal from Evgeni Malkin. We’ll see if these teams look sluggish in Game 2 after playing nearly two games Tuesday night.

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Pittsburgh vs. New York, 7:00 p.m., TNT, SN360, TVA Sports
Game 3: Saturday, May 7: New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
Game 4: Monday, May 9: New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN1, TVA Sports
* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh vs. New York TBD
* Game 6: Friday, May 13: New York vs. Pittsburgh TBD
* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh vs. New York TBD

