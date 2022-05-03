How to watch Tuesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Two games will highlight the Tuesday night NBA playoff slate this evening as the second round continues. TNT will feature both games as part of a doubleheader.

The first matchup will be Game 2 of the Eastern conference series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET in Boston. The Bucks held firm control in Game 1 on Sunday, taking down the Celtics in a 101-89 victory to grab a 1-0 lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double, dropping 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists in the win.

The second matchup will feature Game 2 of the Western conference series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. The Warriors were able to survive a 117-116 thriller on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead. The Warriors got another 30+ point playoff performance from Jordan Poole and were able to hang on despite Draymond Green getting ejected in the middle of the contest. Ja Morant had 34 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds but missed what would’ve been the game-winning layup as time expired.

