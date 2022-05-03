 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 2 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s TNT game between the Bucks and Celtics.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics on May 1, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Bucks vs. Celtics

Date: Tuesday, May 3
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giannis Antetokoumpo notched a triple-double in the Bucks’ Game 1 win, as their defense stymied a Celtics team that was clicking in their first-round sweep. Jrue Holiday pitched in with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 boards, contributing well for a Milwaukee team that was missing Khris Middleton. The Bucks will look to keep the defensive intensity as they seek a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The Celtics struggled to get their offense going in their Game 1 loss, shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. Boston also lost the turnover battle 18-13 while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown subsequently struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-18 and 4-of-13 respectively. Getting back in rhythm offensively while limiting the turnovers will be key, and while the Celtics may not have the formula to stop Antetokoumpo, they’ll look to make his job tougher in Game 2.

More From DraftKings Nation