How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Despite Draymond Green’s ejection in the second quarter, the Warriors rallied for a close 117-116 Game 1 win, with Jordan Poole’s playoff career-high 31 points helping spark the comeback victory. Stephen Curry’s 24 points helped will the Warriors to victory, with Klay Thompson’s defense fending off a potential Ja Morant game-winner. One status to note will be that of Thompson, who is listed as probable with right knee soreness heading into Game 2.

Despite 34 points from Ja Morant and 33 points from Jaren Jackson Jr,, Memphis will look to tie the series in Game 2 and will have to do so while monitoring the status of some key contributors. Morant was noticeably limping a bit during Game 1 and ahead of Game 2, Desmond Bane is listed as questionable with a back injury. Bane struggled in Game 1 of the semifinals after being arguably the Grizzlies' best player in the first round, so his status in Game 2 will be key to monitor.