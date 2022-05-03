Best lineup strategy for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Showdown

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics will square off for Game 2 of the Eastern conference semifinals tonight at TD Garden with the Celtics looking to even up the series. The Bucks won Game 1 handily with a 101-89 final score as Jrue Holiday led the visitors with 25 points and nine rebounds. Game 2 is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday with the broadcast on TNT.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($19,800) - It’s hard to pick anyone else from the Bucks as captain on a consistent basis, as Antetokounmpo has averaged an unreal 58.1 fantasy points per game throughout the 2021-22 season. He’s averaging 58.3 points through six games in the postseason, topping out at an impressive 75.0 DKFP performance in Game 2 against Chicago. He dropped a triple-double on Sunday in the Game 1 win over the Celtics, putting up 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists as he racked up 64.25 DKFP. Antetokounmpo should continue to be dominant in this series and while he carries a high price tag, he’s well worth the hit to your salary cap. Holiday would also be a decent option at $15,300 if you wanted a cheaper Milwaukee choice at captain.

Jayson Tatum ($17,400) - Tatum didn’t have his best performance against the Bucks in Game 1, putting up 21 points and adding six rebounds and assists, good for just 42.0 fantasy points on the night. His season-long average stands at 47.4, and he had some very impressive performances against the Nets in the first round. If you’re looking for a standout from the Boston side, look no further than Tatum. I wouldn’t expect the Bucks to shut down the Celtics’ offense every single game of the series like they did in Game 1, so expect a better performance from Tatum at home tonight.

FLEX Plays

Bobby Portis ($8,000) - With Khris Middleton (knee) expected to be sidelined for the entire series, Portis has been seeing increased playing time and has filled the void in the lineup impressively. He’s logged a double-double in his last four games straight, averaging 35.4 DKFP per game in the process. His latest effort saw him drop 15 points and grab 11 rebounds against the Celtics in Game 1. As long as Middleton remains out, Portis should see increased playing time as a starter, and he’ll remain a viable fantasy option from the Bucks.

Al Horford ($7,400) - Horford was one of the only guys on the Celtics to get much going offensively in Game 1, as he put up 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the series opener. He was the only Celtics player to log a double-double in the contest, and has scored double-digit points in all but one game throughout the playoffs so far. Game 1 saw his second-best fantasy performance of the postseason so far, racking up 37.5 fantasy points.

Fades

Grayson Allen ($5,400) - Grayson Allen has been decent in Middleton’s absence, averaging 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 steals. However, his production has only gone down through the last two games, bringing in less than 24.0 fantasy points in each game. It’s a step down from the previous two games against the Bulls, where he brought in as high as 38.5 DKFP. He’s still seeing plenty of minutes on the court, but it’s tough to say how well he’ll do against the Celtics just yet, so you may be better off looking to someone like Pat Connaughton as a value play.

Marcus Smart ($7,800) - Smart wasn’t his usual self in Game 1, only putting up 10 points and six assists in the series opener. He came out of that game a bit banged up, reporting quad and shoulder injuries as he played through and racked up 33 minutes. He’s listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game with a quad contusion but is expected to play through it again. If that’s the case, don’t expect his usual 30+ fantasy point performance as he could be seeing limited minutes on the floor as the Celtics look to even up the series.

The Outcome

Milwaukee got one over on the Celtics in Game 1, beating them for the first time at TD Garden since the 2018-19 season. The Celtics won two of the three meetings overall during the regular season, and Middleton’s absence is likely to catch up with Milwaukee at some point soon. Boston dropping the first two games at home would be a giant hole to climb out of, so expect the Celtics to figure it out in Game 2 and equalize the series before heading to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4.

Final score: Celtics 99, Bucks 97