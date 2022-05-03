NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, May 3

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues with two series gearing up for a pair of Game 2 matchups. The first game of the night features the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics. The night cap is the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Memphis Grizzles. This means another DFS slate loaded with value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks, 4,800

Lopez only scored six points in Game 1, but he collected ten rebounds. He has averaged 12.0 points per game this postseason and he should pick it up in Game 2. The big man has averaged 22.7 fantasy points per game. While he is the most expensive of the group, he’s still worth the value.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies, $3,800

Jones has been solid in relief of Ja Morant this postseason when playing about 18 minutes a night. He is averaging 20.4 fantasy points per game. He only scored two points in Game 1 but he should be able to bounce back in Game 2. If you’re looking for a value point guard, Jones is the best option.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors , $3,500

Payton II has been electric for the Warriors during the postseason, providing a huge spark off the bench. He has averaged 16.2 fantasy points per game and has continued to earn more minutes and trust. He will add value to your lineup with this amazing price point, so be sure to lock him up.