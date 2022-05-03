Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 3

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues with a pair of Game 2s Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics in the first game, with the Golden State Warriors squaring off with the Memphis Grizzlies in the second contest.

There’s plenty of player props for you to consider tonight and we’ve picked a few of out favorites, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum 30+ Points Each (+225)

Both players are averaging about 28 points per game in the playoffs so far which means the 30-point performance is not far off. Tatum struggled in Game 1, but expect him to bounce back in Game 2 with his team needing to win to avoid the 2-0 hole. Antetokounmpo has had to shoulder more of the load with Khris Middleton out due to injury. He will need to score more to keep up with Tatum, and he’s shown that he is up for the challenge.

Desmond Bane Over 3.5 Threes (+135)

Bane has been the Grizzlies’ most consistent player during the postseason, saving them several times during their series against the Timberwolves. He has averaged about four threes per game during the postseason. Take the over despite his struggles in Game 1.

Ja Morant Points + Assists Over 36.5 (-110)

Morant has finally started to play like the star that he is. He turned it on about halfway through the series with the Timberwolves, and hasn’t looked back. In Game 1 against Golden State, Morant almost hit the over with points alone. He may not score 34 points again, but he should be able to hit the combined over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.