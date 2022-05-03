Best prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 2

The Golden State Warriors will look to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, with tipoff for Game 2 set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors were able to squeak away with Game 1, 117-116, after Ja Morant missed a game-winning layup as time expired.

Here’s a look at some of the best props available for Game 2 of the series, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry 5+ Made Threes Each (+550)

Curry and Thompson are two of the best shooters in the league. Both guys have played well this postseason, averaging about four threes per game during the playoffs. We know they can go off at any time. Thompson struggled in Game 1, shooting 3-10 from deep, but he should bounce back and have a good day. Curry is money from deep. There are no guarantees in sports (unless you’re Rasheed Wallace), but this prop feels good as a high-upside play.

Draymond Green Double-Double (+275)

After getting ejected from Game 1, Green went straight to his hotel after the game and fired up his podcast to explain his side. It’s safe to say that Green will be amped and ready to go for Tuesday night’s game. It will come in the most Green-like fashion with rebounds and assists, but expect a good performance from the heart and soul of the Warriors.

