Best prop bets to consider for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 2

The Boston Celtics will look to even up their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks at 1-1 Tuesday night, with tipoff from TD Garden in Boston set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bucks stole homecourt advantage in Game 1, 101-89, behind a triple-double from Giannis Antetokoumpo. Here’s a look at some of the best game props ahead of tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum Over 3.5 Threes (-140)

Tatum struggled Sunday in Game 1, but he was not the only Celtics player having an off performance. The Celtics should play better Tuesday night after being dealt a huge wake-up call. Tatum will have a big night trying to keep his team from falling into a 2-0 hole. He hit four threes in the Game 1 loss, so getting that again shouldn’t be a problem. Take the over.

Giannis Antetokoumpo Over 2.5 Blocks + Steals (+125)

Antetokoumpo is the best player in the world right now across the board. His defensive prowess in Game 1 might’ve gone overlooked with his triple-double but the Greek Freak is dominant on that end as well. He had two blocks in the last game but missed the steal. He will go over on Tuesday.

