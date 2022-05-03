Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet for Game 2 in the Eastern conference semifinals with the Bucks holding a 1-0 series lead. Boston hopes to tie the series before the teams head to Milwaukee for Game 3 after the Bucks came away with a dominant 101-89 win in Game 1.

The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -4.5

The Celtics had no answer for Giannis Antetokoumpo in Game 1, but no team can really lock down the Greek Freak. Milwaukee looked dominant even without Khris Middleton, but Boston had the best defensive rating in the league since the latter half of the season and will figure to make every possession more difficult for Antetokounmpo this time around. Behind the home crowd, take Boston to tie the series before heading on the road for Game 3.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

Despite the Bucks’ dominant Game 1 win, the total still finished under and might be a telling sign of how this series will play out. Milwaukee and Boston will both make things difficult for the other on the defensive end, and after they were outplayed in the series opener, expect the Celtics to ramp up the defensive intensity in Game 2. Take the under here.

