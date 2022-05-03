Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 2

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies face off in Game 2 of the Western conference semifinals with a tipoff set for 9:30 pm ET. The Warriors came back for a close 117-116 Game 1 win over the Grizzlies, who will look to tie the series before it shifts to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

The Warriors are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 227.5

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +2

If Game 1 shown anything, it’s that this series is shaping up to be a tightly contested matchup. Both teams have the offensive firepower to match each other. Much like how Game 1 went back and forth, expect the same for the series overall. Behind the home crowd, look for the Grizzlies to be on the right side of a close result. They’ll tie the series before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

These are two exceptionally talented teams offensively with the ability to score at will from anywhere on the court. Ja Morant seemingly always has his way when heading towards the basket will a full head of steam, and the Grizzlies are not without capable shooters with the likes of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. Golden State’s elite shooters speak for themselves, and no lead appears safe when the Warriors can chuck their way back into the contest from beyond the arc. Game 1 went over this line, and you can expect the same for Game 2.

