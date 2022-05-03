Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series will have its 12th race of the season on Sunday, May 8th. The 2022 Goodyear 400 will take place at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This race was first held in 1952 and had a 14-year hiatus between 2005 and 2019. The egg-shaped speed way is a 1.366-mile circuit which means the drivers will complete 293 total laps.

Last year’s race was won by Martin Truex Jr. won ran it in 3:14:21. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 installed at +500. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds sitting at +700 in his quest for repeating as the winner. Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in this year’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway.

2022 Goodyear 400, opening odds Driver Winner Top-3 Top-5 Driver Winner Top-3 Top-5 Kyle Larson +500 +150 -140 Martin Truex Jr. +700 +175 -125 Denny Hamlin +800 +200 +100 Chase Elliott +800 +200 +100 Kyle Busch +1000 +250 +125 William Byron +1200 +300 +150 Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +150 Ross Chastain +1200 +300 +150 Alex Bowman +1400 +400 +175 Joey Logano +1400 +400 +175 Kevin Harvick +1600 +450 +200 Tyler Reddick +2000 +500 +250 Kurt Busch +3000 +700 +300 Daniel Suarez +3000 +700 +300 Christopher Bell +3000 +700 +300 Austin Dillon +3000 +700 +300 Erik Jones +4000 +1000 +500 Chris Buescher +4000 +1000 +500 Chase Briscoe +4000 +1200 +600 Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +600 Brad Keselowski +5000 +1200 +600 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500 +1400 +900 Aric Almirola +8000 +1400 +1000 Daniel Hemric +15000 +4000 +1800 Bubba Wallace +15000 +4000 +1800 Justin Haley +20000 +5000 +2500 Cole Custer +20000 +5000 +2500 Todd Gilliland +50000 +14000 +6000 Harrison Burton +50000 +14000 +6000 Corey Lajoie +50000 +14000 +6000 Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000 Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.