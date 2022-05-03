 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, and Justin Haley, driver of the #31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on May 02, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will have its 12th race of the season on Sunday, May 8th. The 2022 Goodyear 400 will take place at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This race was first held in 1952 and had a 14-year hiatus between 2005 and 2019. The egg-shaped speed way is a 1.366-mile circuit which means the drivers will complete 293 total laps.

Last year’s race was won by Martin Truex Jr. won ran it in 3:14:21. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 installed at +500. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds sitting at +700 in his quest for repeating as the winner. Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in this year’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway.

2022 Goodyear 400, opening odds

Driver Winner Top-3 Top-5
Driver Winner Top-3 Top-5
Kyle Larson +500 +150 -140
Martin Truex Jr. +700 +175 -125
Denny Hamlin +800 +200 +100
Chase Elliott +800 +200 +100
Kyle Busch +1000 +250 +125
William Byron +1200 +300 +150
Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +150
Ross Chastain +1200 +300 +150
Alex Bowman +1400 +400 +175
Joey Logano +1400 +400 +175
Kevin Harvick +1600 +450 +200
Tyler Reddick +2000 +500 +250
Kurt Busch +3000 +700 +300
Daniel Suarez +3000 +700 +300
Christopher Bell +3000 +700 +300
Austin Dillon +3000 +700 +300
Erik Jones +4000 +1000 +500
Chris Buescher +4000 +1000 +500
Chase Briscoe +4000 +1200 +600
Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +600
Brad Keselowski +5000 +1200 +600
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500 +1400 +900
Aric Almirola +8000 +1400 +1000
Daniel Hemric +15000 +4000 +1800
Bubba Wallace +15000 +4000 +1800
Justin Haley +20000 +5000 +2500
Cole Custer +20000 +5000 +2500
Todd Gilliland +50000 +14000 +6000
Harrison Burton +50000 +14000 +6000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +14000 +6000
Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000
Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation