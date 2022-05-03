Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series will have its 12th race of the season on Sunday, May 8th. The 2022 Goodyear 400 will take place at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This race was first held in 1952 and had a 14-year hiatus between 2005 and 2019. The egg-shaped speed way is a 1.366-mile circuit which means the drivers will complete 293 total laps.
Last year’s race was won by Martin Truex Jr. won ran it in 3:14:21. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 installed at +500. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds sitting at +700 in his quest for repeating as the winner. Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in this year’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway.
2022 Goodyear 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top-3
|Top-5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top-3
|Top-5
|Kyle Larson
|+500
|+150
|-140
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+700
|+175
|-125
|Denny Hamlin
|+800
|+200
|+100
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|+200
|+100
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|+250
|+125
|William Byron
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Joey Logano
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Kevin Harvick
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|+500
|+250
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|+700
|+300
|Daniel Suarez
|+3000
|+700
|+300
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|+700
|+300
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|+700
|+300
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Chris Buescher
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|+1200
|+600
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Brad Keselowski
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7500
|+1400
|+900
|Aric Almirola
|+8000
|+1400
|+1000
|Daniel Hemric
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Justin Haley
|+20000
|+5000
|+2500
|Cole Custer
|+20000
|+5000
|+2500
|Todd Gilliland
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.