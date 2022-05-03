How to watch Capitals vs. Panthers in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Florida (58-18-6) emerged out of the regular season with the best record in the NHL and is vying to become the first Presidents’ Trophy winner since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks to win the Stanley Cup. The Panthers were excellent offensively, leading the league in both goals per game (4.11) and point differential (+94). Jonathan Huberdeau led the team with 115 points.

Washington (44-26-12) did just enough to claim the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as the second Wild Card team. The Capitals surged over the least month of the regular season, posting a 16-5-2 record to separate themselves from the pack. The team may not have veteran star Alex Ovechkin on hand for Game 1, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Capitals vs. Panthers

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.