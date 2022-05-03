How to watch Predators vs. Avalanche in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado (56-19-7) emerged with the best record in the Western Conference this season and will try to take down a Nashville team that it lost to three times during the campaign. On offense, Colorado was fourth in power play percentage and on defense, goalie Darcy Kuemper was excellent with a 92.1 save percentage. Right wind Mikko Rantanen led the team in points this season with 92.

Nashville (45-30-7) was able to beat out the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Center Matt Duchene led the Predators in goals this season with a career-high 43. The team may be without goalie Juuse Saros for Game 1 after he suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Predators vs. Avalanche

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.