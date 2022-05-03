How to watch Stars vs. Flames in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Calgary (50-21-11) enters the playoffs after a successful campaign where it won the Pacific Division title. The Flames’ strength was on the defensive end, where they allowed just 2.51 goals per game. Goalie Jacob Markstrom did an excellent job on his end, posting a 92.2 save percentage and recording a league-high nine shutdowns. On offense, left wing Johnny Gaudreau was excellent with 115 points.

Dallas (46-30-6) enters as the first Wild Card team coming out of an extremely competitive Central Division. Led by forward Joe Pavelski and goalie Jake Oettinger, the Stars were a clutch team that won a league-high 28 one-goal games. Dallas is trying to climb the ladder once again after making the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 but missing the postseason last year.

Stars vs. Flames

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.