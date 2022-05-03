How to watch Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York (52-24-6) enters the postseason after a regular season where it finished second in the Metropolitan Division. A huge part of the Rangers’ success this season has been owed to goalie Igor Shesterkin, who recorded a 93.5 save percentage in 53 games this season. New York dominated Pittsburgh towards the end of the season, winning three games in a span of two weeks.

Pittsburgh (46-25-11) is the third playoff team coming out of the Atlantic Division and enters the postseason for an NHL-best 16th consecutive season. The Penguins were once again led by the trio of center Sidney Crosby, left wing Jake Guentzel, and defenseman Kris Letang, who all combined for 236 points this season. They’re trying to make the most of what could be the final playoff run between them.

Penguins vs. Rangers

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.