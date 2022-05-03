Opening odds for 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship will be held from Thursday, May 5th to Sunday, May 8th. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland will host the tournament. Rory McIlroy won the 2021 version of this tournament with a 10-under and it was the third time he has won this event. Abraham Ancer was the runner-up only one stroke behind McIlroy.

McIlroy has the best odds to win the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship installed at +850. He would be the first golfer to win this event in back-to-back years. Corey Conners (+1600), Tyrrell Hatton (+2000), Russell Henley (+2000) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) round out the golfers with the top-five best odds to win this tournament. Ancer has +3500 odds to win after finishing in second last year.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top-5 Top-10 Golfer Winner Top-5 Top-10 Rory McIlroy +850 +250 +140 Corey Conners +1600 +300 +170 Russell Henley +2000 +400 +200 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 +400 +200 Marc Leishman +2000 +400 +200 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 +400 +200 Tony Finau +2500 +500 +275 Seamus Power +2500 +500 +275 Keegan Bradley +2800 +600 +300 Cameron Young +2800 +600 +300 Max Homa +2800 +600 +300 Troy Merritt +3500 +600 +330 Gary Woodland +3500 +600 +330 Abraham Ancer +3500 +600 +330 Paul Casey +3500 +600 +330 Sergio Garcia +3500 +600 +330 Patrick Reed +4000 +800 +400 Si Woo Kim +4000 +800 +400 Keith Mitchell +4000 +800 +400 Sepp Straka +4000 +800 +400 Webb Simpson +5000 +1000 +450 Matt Kuchar +5000 +1000 +450 Jason Day +5000 +1000 +450 Joel Dahmen +6000 +1200 +500 Brian Harman +6500 +1200 +500 Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1200 +500 Doug Ghim +6500 +1400 +700 Lucas Glover +8000 +1400 +700 Cheng-Tsung Pan +8000 +1400 +700 Matthias Schwab +8000 +1400 +700 Adam Long +8000 +1400 +700 Dylan Frittelli +8000 +1400 +700 Denny McCarthy +8000 +1400 +700 Kevin Streelman +8000 +1400 +700 Aaron Rai +8000 +1400 +700 David Lipsky +10000 +1600 +800 Cameron Davis +10000 +1600 +800 Anirban Lahiri +10000 +1600 +800 Beau Hossler +10000 +1600 +800 Brandon Wu +10000 +1600 +800 Francesco Molinari +10000 +1600 +800 Mackenzie Hughes +10000 +1600 +800 Matthew NeSmith +10000 +1600 +800 Brendan Steele +10000 +1600 +800 Alex Smalley +13000 +2000 +900 Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +900 Greyson Sigg +13000 +2000 +900 Matthew Wolff +13000 +2000 +900 Russell Knox +13000 +2000 +900 Branden Grace +13000 +2500 +1100 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 +2000 +900 Rickie Fowler +13000 +2000 +900 Mark Hubbard +13000 +2000 +900 Martin Laird +13000 +2000 +900 Luke List +13000 +2000 +900 Matt Jones +15000 +2500 +1100 John Huh +15000 +2500 +1100 Andrew Putnam +15000 +2500 +1100 Doc Redman +15000 +2500 +1100 Kurt Kitayama +15000 +2500 +1100 Peter Malnati +15000 +2500 +1100 Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1100 Taylor Moore +15000 +2500 +1100 Stewart Cink +15000 +2500 +1100 Chad Ramey +15000 +2500 +1100 Lanto Griffin +15000 +2500 +1100 Brian Stuard +15000 +2500 +1100 Andrew Novak +18000 +3000 +1400 Sam Ryder +18000 +3000 +1400 Tyler Duncan +18000 +3000 +1400 Stephan Jaeger +18000 +3000 +1400 Cameron Percy +18000 +3000 +1400 Austin Smotherman +18000 +3000 +1400 Chez Reavie +20000 +3500 +1600 J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1600 Ryan Armour +20000 +3500 +1600 Rory Sabbatini +20000 +3500 +1600 Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1600 Vincent Whaley +20000 +3500 +1600 Jonathan Byrd +20000 +3500 +1600 Zach Johnson +20000 +3500 +1600 Sung Kang +20000 +3500 +1600 Hank Lebioda +20000 +3500 +1600 Harry Higgs +25000 +4000 +2000 Aaron Baddeley +25000 +4000 +2000 Brandon Matthews +25000 +4000 +2000 Adam Svensson +25000 +4000 +2000 Kramer Hickok +25000 +4000 +2000 Ben Kohles +25000 +4000 +2000 Trey Mullinax +25000 +4000 +2000 Bryson Nimmer +25000 +4000 +2000 Dylan Wu +25000 +4000 +2000 Charley Hoffman +25000 +4000 +2000 Peter Uihlein +25000 +4000 +2000 Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +2000 Charl Schwartzel +25000 +4000 +2000 Kevin Chappell +25000 +4000 +2000 Chase Seiffert +25000 +4000 +2000 Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4000 +2000 Danny Lee +25000 +4000 +2000 Adam Schenk +25000 +4000 +2000 Hayden Buckley +30000 +5000 +2500 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +30000 +5000 +2500 Michael Thompson +30000 +5000 +2500 Ryan Blaum +30000 +5000 +2500 James Hahn +30000 +5000 +2500 Vaughn Taylor +30000 +5000 +2500 Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2500 Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2500 Kelly Kraft +30000 +5000 +2500 Bo Hoag +30000 +5000 +2500 Jim Herman +30000 +5000 +2500 Brice Garnett +30000 +5000 +2500 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2500 Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +3500 Brandon Hagy +40000 +6500 +3500 Wesley Bryan +40000 +6500 +3500 Scott Gutschewski +40000 +6500 +3500 Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +3500 Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +3500 Matt Wallace +40000 +6500 +3500 Paul Barjon +40000 +6500 +3500 Nick Watney +40000 +6500 +3500 Nicholas Thompson +40000 +6500 +3500 Drew Nesbitt +40000 +6500 +3500 Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3500 Norman Xiong +40000 +6500 +3500 David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +3500 William McGirt +40000 +6500 +3500 Jared Wolfe +40000 +6500 +3500 Curtis Thompson +40000 +6500 +3500 Tommy Gainey +40000 +6500 +3500 Henrik Norlander +40000 +6500 +3500 Turk Pettit +40000 +6500 3500 Martin Trainer +40000 +6500 3500 Johnson Wagner +40000 +6500 3500 Chesson Hadley +40000 +6500 3500 Camilo Villegas +50000 +10000 5000 Austin Cook +50000 +10000 5000 Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 5000 Bo Van Pelt +50000 +10000 5000 Max McGreevy +50000 +10000 5000 Brett Drewitt +50000 +10000 5000 Michael Gligic +50000 +10000 5000 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +10000 5000 Joshua Creel +50000 +10000 5000 Ben Martin +50000 +10000 3500 Seth Reeves +50000 +10000 5000 Larkin Gross +50000 +10000 5000 Jim Knous +50000 +10000 5000 Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +10000 5000 David Skinns +50000 +10000 5000 Richy Werenski +50000 +10000 5000

