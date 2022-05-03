Opening odds for 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship will be held from Thursday, May 5th to Sunday, May 8th. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland will host the tournament. Rory McIlroy won the 2021 version of this tournament with a 10-under and it was the third time he has won this event. Abraham Ancer was the runner-up only one stroke behind McIlroy.
McIlroy has the best odds to win the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship installed at +850. He would be the first golfer to win this event in back-to-back years. Corey Conners (+1600), Tyrrell Hatton (+2000), Russell Henley (+2000) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) round out the golfers with the top-five best odds to win this tournament. Ancer has +3500 odds to win after finishing in second last year.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top-5
|Top-10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top-5
|Top-10
|Rory McIlroy
|+850
|+250
|+140
|Corey Conners
|+1600
|+300
|+170
|Russell Henley
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Marc Leishman
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+500
|+275
|Seamus Power
|+2500
|+500
|+275
|Keegan Bradley
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Max Homa
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Troy Merritt
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Gary Woodland
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Abraham Ancer
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Paul Casey
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Sergio Garcia
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Patrick Reed
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Si Woo Kim
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Keith Mitchell
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Sepp Straka
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Webb Simpson
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Matt Kuchar
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Jason Day
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Joel Dahmen
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Doug Ghim
|+6500
|+1400
|+700
|Lucas Glover
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Matthias Schwab
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Adam Long
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Dylan Frittelli
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Kevin Streelman
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Cameron Davis
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Anirban Lahiri
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Beau Hossler
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Brandon Wu
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Francesco Molinari
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Matthew NeSmith
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Brendan Steele
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Alex Smalley
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthew Wolff
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Russell Knox
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Branden Grace
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Rickie Fowler
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matt Jones
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|John Huh
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Doc Redman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Stewart Cink
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lanto Griffin
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brian Stuard
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Andrew Novak
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Tyler Duncan
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Stephan Jaeger
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Cameron Percy
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ryan Armour
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Rory Sabbatini
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Vincent Whaley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Jonathan Byrd
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Sung Kang
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Hank Lebioda
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brandon Matthews
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Bryson Nimmer
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Peter Uihlein
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Chase Seiffert
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Hayden Buckley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Ryan Blaum
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|James Hahn
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Vaughn Taylor
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kelly Kraft
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Bo Hoag
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jim Herman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Wesley Bryan
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Scott Gutschewski
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Matt Wallace
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Nicholas Thompson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Drew Nesbitt
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Norman Xiong
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jared Wolfe
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Curtis Thompson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Tommy Gainey
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Henrik Norlander
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Turk Pettit
|+40000
|+6500
|3500
|Martin Trainer
|+40000
|+6500
|3500
|Johnson Wagner
|+40000
|+6500
|3500
|Chesson Hadley
|+40000
|+6500
|3500
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Austin Cook
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Brett Drewitt
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Joshua Creel
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Ben Martin
|+50000
|+10000
|3500
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Larkin Gross
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Jim Knous
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|David Skinns
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+10000
|5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.