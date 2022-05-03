 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

The field is set for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after chipping in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship will be held from Thursday, May 5th to Sunday, May 8th. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland will host the tournament. Rory McIlroy won the 2021 version of this tournament with a 10-under and it was the third time he has won this event. Abraham Ancer was the runner-up only one stroke behind McIlroy.

McIlroy has the best odds to win the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship installed at +850. He would be the first golfer to win this event in back-to-back years. Corey Conners (+1600), Tyrrell Hatton (+2000), Russell Henley (+2000) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) round out the golfers with the top-five best odds to win this tournament. Ancer has +3500 odds to win after finishing in second last year.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top-5 Top-10
Golfer Winner Top-5 Top-10
Rory McIlroy +850 +250 +140
Corey Conners +1600 +300 +170
Russell Henley +2000 +400 +200
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 +400 +200
Marc Leishman +2000 +400 +200
Tyrrell Hatton +2000 +400 +200
Tony Finau +2500 +500 +275
Seamus Power +2500 +500 +275
Keegan Bradley +2800 +600 +300
Cameron Young +2800 +600 +300
Max Homa +2800 +600 +300
Troy Merritt +3500 +600 +330
Gary Woodland +3500 +600 +330
Abraham Ancer +3500 +600 +330
Paul Casey +3500 +600 +330
Sergio Garcia +3500 +600 +330
Patrick Reed +4000 +800 +400
Si Woo Kim +4000 +800 +400
Keith Mitchell +4000 +800 +400
Sepp Straka +4000 +800 +400
Webb Simpson +5000 +1000 +450
Matt Kuchar +5000 +1000 +450
Jason Day +5000 +1000 +450
Joel Dahmen +6000 +1200 +500
Brian Harman +6500 +1200 +500
Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1200 +500
Doug Ghim +6500 +1400 +700
Lucas Glover +8000 +1400 +700
Cheng-Tsung Pan +8000 +1400 +700
Matthias Schwab +8000 +1400 +700
Adam Long +8000 +1400 +700
Dylan Frittelli +8000 +1400 +700
Denny McCarthy +8000 +1400 +700
Kevin Streelman +8000 +1400 +700
Aaron Rai +8000 +1400 +700
David Lipsky +10000 +1600 +800
Cameron Davis +10000 +1600 +800
Anirban Lahiri +10000 +1600 +800
Beau Hossler +10000 +1600 +800
Brandon Wu +10000 +1600 +800
Francesco Molinari +10000 +1600 +800
Mackenzie Hughes +10000 +1600 +800
Matthew NeSmith +10000 +1600 +800
Brendan Steele +10000 +1600 +800
Alex Smalley +13000 +2000 +900
Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +900
Greyson Sigg +13000 +2000 +900
Matthew Wolff +13000 +2000 +900
Russell Knox +13000 +2000 +900
Branden Grace +13000 +2500 +1100
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 +2000 +900
Rickie Fowler +13000 +2000 +900
Mark Hubbard +13000 +2000 +900
Martin Laird +13000 +2000 +900
Luke List +13000 +2000 +900
Matt Jones +15000 +2500 +1100
John Huh +15000 +2500 +1100
Andrew Putnam +15000 +2500 +1100
Doc Redman +15000 +2500 +1100
Kurt Kitayama +15000 +2500 +1100
Peter Malnati +15000 +2500 +1100
Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1100
Taylor Moore +15000 +2500 +1100
Stewart Cink +15000 +2500 +1100
Chad Ramey +15000 +2500 +1100
Lanto Griffin +15000 +2500 +1100
Brian Stuard +15000 +2500 +1100
Andrew Novak +18000 +3000 +1400
Sam Ryder +18000 +3000 +1400
Tyler Duncan +18000 +3000 +1400
Stephan Jaeger +18000 +3000 +1400
Cameron Percy +18000 +3000 +1400
Austin Smotherman +18000 +3000 +1400
Chez Reavie +20000 +3500 +1600
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1600
Ryan Armour +20000 +3500 +1600
Rory Sabbatini +20000 +3500 +1600
Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1600
Vincent Whaley +20000 +3500 +1600
Jonathan Byrd +20000 +3500 +1600
Zach Johnson +20000 +3500 +1600
Sung Kang +20000 +3500 +1600
Hank Lebioda +20000 +3500 +1600
Harry Higgs +25000 +4000 +2000
Aaron Baddeley +25000 +4000 +2000
Brandon Matthews +25000 +4000 +2000
Adam Svensson +25000 +4000 +2000
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4000 +2000
Ben Kohles +25000 +4000 +2000
Trey Mullinax +25000 +4000 +2000
Bryson Nimmer +25000 +4000 +2000
Dylan Wu +25000 +4000 +2000
Charley Hoffman +25000 +4000 +2000
Peter Uihlein +25000 +4000 +2000
Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +2000
Charl Schwartzel +25000 +4000 +2000
Kevin Chappell +25000 +4000 +2000
Chase Seiffert +25000 +4000 +2000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4000 +2000
Danny Lee +25000 +4000 +2000
Adam Schenk +25000 +4000 +2000
Hayden Buckley +30000 +5000 +2500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +30000 +5000 +2500
Michael Thompson +30000 +5000 +2500
Ryan Blaum +30000 +5000 +2500
James Hahn +30000 +5000 +2500
Vaughn Taylor +30000 +5000 +2500
Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2500
Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2500
Kelly Kraft +30000 +5000 +2500
Bo Hoag +30000 +5000 +2500
Jim Herman +30000 +5000 +2500
Brice Garnett +30000 +5000 +2500
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2500
Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +3500
Brandon Hagy +40000 +6500 +3500
Wesley Bryan +40000 +6500 +3500
Scott Gutschewski +40000 +6500 +3500
Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +3500
Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +3500
Matt Wallace +40000 +6500 +3500
Paul Barjon +40000 +6500 +3500
Nick Watney +40000 +6500 +3500
Nicholas Thompson +40000 +6500 +3500
Drew Nesbitt +40000 +6500 +3500
Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3500
Norman Xiong +40000 +6500 +3500
David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +3500
William McGirt +40000 +6500 +3500
Jared Wolfe +40000 +6500 +3500
Curtis Thompson +40000 +6500 +3500
Tommy Gainey +40000 +6500 +3500
Henrik Norlander +40000 +6500 +3500
Turk Pettit +40000 +6500 3500
Martin Trainer +40000 +6500 3500
Johnson Wagner +40000 +6500 3500
Chesson Hadley +40000 +6500 3500
Camilo Villegas +50000 +10000 5000
Austin Cook +50000 +10000 5000
Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 5000
Bo Van Pelt +50000 +10000 5000
Max McGreevy +50000 +10000 5000
Brett Drewitt +50000 +10000 5000
Michael Gligic +50000 +10000 5000
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +10000 5000
Joshua Creel +50000 +10000 5000
Ben Martin +50000 +10000 3500
Seth Reeves +50000 +10000 5000
Larkin Gross +50000 +10000 5000
Jim Knous +50000 +10000 5000
Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +10000 5000
David Skinns +50000 +10000 5000
Richy Werenski +50000 +10000 5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation