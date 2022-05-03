How to watch WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ via live stream and what to watch on the May 3rd episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’ve hit another special episode of the developmental brand with Spring Breakin’ coming at you to open the month of May. Five matches have been announced for the show with two of them having titles on the line.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, May 3rd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

After weeks of mind games, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will finally get the chance the lay his hands on Joe Gacy when putting his title on the line tonight. Gacy has spent the past month tormenting the champ, going as far as kidnapping his father Rick Steiner at one point. We’ll see how this main event turns out and if the champ is able to put another successful title defense under his belt.

The other title match will be for the North American Championship as Cameron Grimes defends against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in a triple-threat. Hayes has made it clear that he’s wanted his title back since losing it at the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view last month. Meanwhile, Sikoa is starting to climb the ladder in NXT and wants to become the latest Bloodline family member to hold gold in the company.

In the women’s division, we’ll get a convergence of feuds as Cora Jade teams with Nikkita Lyons to battle Natalya and Lash Legend in tag team action. The veteran Natalya has bullied the up-and-comers of NXT for the last few weeks, drawing the ire of both Jade and Lyons. She gained an ally in Legend last week, however, officially forming this tag match.

The Creed Brothers will get a huge test tonight when battling the Viking Raiders. Frustrated about the recent struggles of Diamond Mine, a returning Roderick Strong set this match up in an attempt to toughen the Creeds up and set them back down a winning path. The elephant in the room is the news of the departure of manager Malcolm Bivens from the WWE, so it’ll be interesting to see how that gets addressed and where Diamond Mine goes from here.

Also on the show, Nathan Frazer of NXT UK will make his 2.0 debut when going one-on-one with Grayson Waller. And we’ll get a sit down segment between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar as they try to hash out the conflict of their two warring families over the past few weeks.