How to watch Tuesday’s NHL Playoffs TV schedule via live stream

The NHL playoffs are underway and we’ll have four more first-round matchups on tap for tonight. One doubleheader will be broadcasted on ESPN while the other will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

ESPN will begin its coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers. NY enters as a -125 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, ESPN2 will begin its coverage with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series between the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Presidents’ Trophy winning Panthers are -230 moneyline favorites for the series opener.

Following the first ESPN matchup will be Game 1 of the Western Conference series between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET. Colorado heads into the matchup as a heavy moneyline favorite at -320.

The night will then wrap up on ESPN2 with Game 1 of the Western Conference series between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames at 10:00 p.m. ET. Calgary is a -225 moneyline favorite at home here.

All times listed are Eastern.

How to watch Tuesday, May 3 Stanley Cup playoffs slate

Penguins @ Rangers, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Capitals @ Panthers, 7:30 on ESPN2

Predators @ Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Stars @ Flames, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

If you aren’t around a TV to check out Tuesday’s NHL playoff slate, you can stream the games via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN and ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.