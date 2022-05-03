Picks for Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 1 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first round of the NHL playoffs will get underway in the Eastern Conference tonight as the Pittsburgh Penguins will begin its first-round series against the New York Rangers..

Let’s make some picks based on the Game 1 odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Game 1 prediction

Penguins: +110

Rangers: -125

These two Metropolitan Division rivals will duke it out to kickstart at Madison Square Garden to kickstart the series tonight. The Rangers have arguably the best goalie in the league heading into the postseason in Igor Shesterkin, who led the league with a 93.5 save percentage. That’ll make the difference in the Rangers taking a 1-0 lead in the series tonight, so take the home team on the moneyline.

Pick: Rangers -125

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

The aforementioned Shesterkin will make such an impact on the contest that New York won’t necessarily need an explosive offensive performance to put down Pittsburgh tonight. Expect a low-scoring affair.

Pick: Under 5.5 goals

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.